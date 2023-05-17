Supervisors clarify Zoom use

The Hardin County Board of Supervisors met in regular session Monday and Supervisor Chair Lance Granzow gave a reason why the Zoom feature is available for the drainage meetings while not available for the supervisors meetings.
“I did have one comment that was emailed to us,” Granzow said. “The comment was about the drainage meetings and how they are still Zoomed. We talked about it, our drainage engineer cannot attend – no different than today – cannot attend and he wants to attend by either phone or Zoom. We decided to leave the Zoom up because of the other landowners that aren’t in the state.”
(1) comment
So the same "technological issues" they blamed for the Supervisor meetings could happen for the drainage meetings as well. This explanation makes no sense.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.