In a short meeting (less than 10 minutes before public comments), the Hardin County Supervisors quickly ran through a short, pre-holiday agenda on Wednesday.
Hardin County Engineer Taylor Roll informed the board that the bridge spanning Honey Creek on Qq Avenue just north of Highway D65 and west of Union has been repaired and is open to traffic. The bridge continues to have a 22-ton weight limit.
