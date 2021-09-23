The Hardin County Board of Supervisors held a short meeting on Wednesday during which it waived its right to appeal a DNR approved CAFO construction site and deeded streets to property owners in Abbott and Robertson.
The 12-minute meeting was short and to the point. The deeds in Abbott and Robertson are part of an ongoing effort by the county to get landowners deeds on property that has previously been vacated by the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.