Supervisors reinstate public comment

At the Hardin County Board of Supervisors annual organizational meeting Tuesday, Lance Granzow was named chair, replacing BJ Hoffman, and Renee McClellan was named vice-chair, replacing Granzow. The board also changed their regular meeting time to 9 a.m. Mondays for the 2023 year. They had previously been meeting at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays. It was also noted if a holiday falls on a Monday, the Supervisors will cancel their meeting that week.
Public comment, which was removed from the Supervisors agenda in August 2021, was also reinstated. At the end of Tuesday’s half-hour meeting, Granzow asked if there was any public comment from people “in the room.” He noted that as of now, public comment will be addressed at the end of the meetings, but it may switch to the beginning of the meetings in the future, as it was in the past. However, people need to be physically present at the Supervisors meeting to address the board, and not watching via Zoom, which is an option to those wishing to attend remotely.
