Supervisors set date for sealed bid land auction

The Hardin County Board of Supervisors approved Condemnation Board changes at their Jan. 23 meeting, as John Kix and Jeremiah Andrews have both resigned from the board. The board named Teresa Thoms and Julie Duhn (property owners); Norm Houston (realtor), Curt Groen (business people) and Glen Carpenter (farmer), as replacements.
The board also set a public hearing for their Feb. 13 meeting to convey real property in a public auction. Supervisor Chair Lance Granzow noted that the parcel was land-locked, but an easement would be needed the with surrounding landowner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.