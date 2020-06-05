All of Hardin County's elected officials - except the Board of Supervisors - will receive pay raises this year. The raises were approved Wednesday by the supervisors, who chose to trim the recommendation from the County Compensation Board.
The Compensation Board - made up of Lawrence Cutler, Justin Weber, Dave Rubow, Sherry Granzow, Jeremiah Andrews, Diane Meier and Greg Salvo - recommended a 2.75 percent salary increase for the county auditor, attorney, recorder, supervisors and treasurer, and a 7.5 percent increase for Hardin County Sheriff Dave McDaniel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.