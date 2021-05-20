The Hardin County Board of Supervisors heard brief updates from Hardin County Engineer Taylor Roll and Mark Buschkamp, executive director of the Iowa Falls Area Development Corporation, during held a short meeting on Wednesday.
Roll informed the board that the concrete work on a bridge near Buckeye on Co. Hwy. S27 was being done Wednesday and the culvert installation on Co. Hwy. D65 near Garden City was also complete. He said work will begin on the Grundy County blacktop between Co. Hwy. D65 and Co. Hwy. D67 next week and traffic will be detoured to the west and then back.
