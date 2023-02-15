Sups hold public hearings on budget, sale of land

The Hardin County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing on the fiscal year 2022-23 budget amendments during Monday morning’s weekly meeting.
Supervisor chair Lance Granzow explained the updates to the budget noting an extra $18,500 in the Veterans Affairs Department due to a full-time employee. He also noted $114,000 in general services to the courthouse for the basement remodel; $4,000 for general services for a heater at the office building; $40,326 for the Auditors Office, which Granzow said was not going to be needed this fiscal year; $25,000 of Local Option Sales Tax funds for the Hubbard Swimming Pool; $28,000 for a heater in Emergency Management; and an income of $1.1 million, which included the sale of property at the county home.
