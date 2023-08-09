Sups OK economic development loan for Eldora

The Hardin County Board of Supervisors from left, Lance Granzow, Renee McClellan and BJ Hoffman listen to Hardin County Economic Development Director Deb Crosser (on screen, left) explain the use of a $100,000 loan for the City of Eldora.
Hardin County Economic Development Director Deb Crosser requested $100,000 from the Hardin County Board of Supervisors during their meeting Monday, Aug. 7. This money is an economic development request for the City of Eldora.
Crosser’s request is for a $100,000 revolving loan for economic development initiatives.
