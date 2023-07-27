Sups OK Homestead applications

Denise Smith (on screen at top) explains the Homestead 65 and Over Exemptions to Supervisors Lance Granzow and Renee McClellan at Monday’s (July 24) meeting. The pile of applications are in binders at the right.
Denise Smith with the Hardin County Assessor’s Office addressed the Hardin County Board of Supervisors during their Monday, July 24, meeting to consider approval of the Homestead 65 and Over Exemptions. These will go into effect in the fall of 2024.
Smith had placed several binders of 2023 Homestead applications on the Supervisors’ desk, and each application needed to be individually signed by Supervisor Chair Lance Granzow.
