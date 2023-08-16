Sups OK purchase of voting equipment

The Hardin County Supervisors from left, Lance Granzow, Renee McClellan and BJ Hoffman hear a request from Hardin County Auditor Jolene Pieters for the purchase of new election equipment during the Hardin County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, Aug. 14.
The Hardin County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of new election equipment during their weekly meeting Monday, Aug. 14. Hardin County Auditor Jolene Pieters explained that the current equipment, which is used for all county elections, is about 10 years old, and the ADA (Americans with Disabilities) portion is “not doing very well.”
Pieters said there are three types of election equipment that can be purchased in the State of Iowa, which are approved by the Secretary of State. The product she presented to the Supervisors is compliant.
