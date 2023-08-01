Sups OK STEP program reimbursement

Denise Smith with the Hardin County Assessor’s Office handed over another binder full of Homestead 65 and Over Exemptions to the Hardin County Board of Supervisors for their approval during Monday’s (July 31) meeting. Smith said it was the remaining over 65 applications including regular and non-standard applications, as well as military and a few that were recommended to be disallowed, as they were not eligible for the credit.
The Supervisors approved the applications, which will be effective fall of 2024.
