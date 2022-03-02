An Iowa Falls woman has been given a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to a class C felony drug charge.
According to court records, 37-year-old Amanda Jean Clarke pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver less than five grams of methamphetamine. She was granted a deferred sentence last October in Hardin County District Court. The deferred sentence was contingent on Clarke not violating a formal probation agreement between last October and Feb. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.