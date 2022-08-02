A Marshalltown man was given a suspended five-year jail sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree theft in Hardin County District Court last week.
According to court records, 32-year-old Brandon Joshua Hoffman pleaded guilty in exchange for a recommended suspended sentence and the dismissal of one charge of leaving the scene of an accident - injury.
