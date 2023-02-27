The Hardin County Solid Waste Disposal Commission's executive board met for its February meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at noon. As the only item in old business, the SWDC revisited quotes for the facility's skid loader and purchasing new forks. A motion was passed to approve the lowest cost after the most recent round of quote-gathering.
In new business, the first agenda item discussed between the executives was the company's cellular plan. Director Susan Engelking explained that the company cellphones have fallen by the wayside in recent years, given that many employees prefer to use their own personal devices instead. "I would like to drop the service with U.S. Cellular, which is going to save us about $1,500 a year," Engelking explained. "I just know the guys don't use the phones; they use their cell phones." After some roundtable discussion, the executive ultimately motioned and approved the cancellation of the phone plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.