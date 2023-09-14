Pictured are the executive board from the Hardin County Solid Waste Disposal Commission: From left, Aaron Budweg, Chris Renihan, Susan Engelking, Jody Anderson (right foreground), and Lance Granzow (behind Anderson).
The Hardin County Solid Waste Disposal's executive board met up at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 22, for a speedy session, which saw the board in and out after around 12 minutes. While it was mostly business as usual, one slightly more exciting story popped up during the session. It appeared that one local ne'er-do-well brazenly visited the recycling center over the night of July 31.
Director Susan Engelking explained that one of the recycling center's windows had been broken, and a pile of larger rocks was found at its base. After working with the police and checking surveillance footage, the officer speculated it was criminal mischief, but no culprit was seen on film. So Engelking worked with the camera company to readjust some of the camera angles around the building. Despite the excitement, however, the window was the only broken item.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.