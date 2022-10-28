AGWSR’s Special Education instructor, Martha Karsjens, says she entered her career in education in an what she refers to as an unusual manner. She began as an associate and was told by a co-worker that she should become an educator. After giving the idea thought, she began pursuing her degree.
Karsjens began her journey into education at Ellsworth College through Buena Vista, graduating in 2004 with her degree. She carries endorsements in K-8 Reading, K-12 Instructional Strategist ll - K-8 Instructional Strategist 1: Mild/Moderate; 5-I Instructional Strategist 1: Mild/Moderate; 5-12 reading; K-6 Teacher Elementary Classroom; 5-8 Middle School Generalist. She works mainly with students in grades 9-12.
