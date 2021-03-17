Ashley Smith is in her first year teaching second grade at Hubbard-Radcliffe Elementary School in Radcliffe, but it’s not her first time in a classroom. She followed in her sister’s footsteps, and spent three years teaching in the Belmond-Klemme School District before moving to H-R last year to be closer to family.
Ashley Smith always looked up to her older sister. With five years between them, she got to experience a lot, and that led her to teaching.
“She is a teacher and is a good example of the teacher I would like to be,” Smith said. “When I was in college, I would go on field trips with her first grade class or go in and help her class when I was on breaks. Helping out in her class gave me experience and helped me realize I wanted to be a teacher.”
