Visitors to the Hardin County Courthouse must use this machine to scan their body temperature before they can enter the building. The precaution was put in place in the summer of 2020 to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The required temperature checks at three county buildings - the courthouse, Hardin County Sheriff's Office/Jail and the County Office Building - have been discontinued after a unanimous vote at last Wednesday's Hardin County Board of Supervisor's meeting.
The three machines will still be on the premises of the buildings, but patrons will no longer be required to take their temperature to enter. The change was adopted based on the recommendation of the "Monday Morning Group."
