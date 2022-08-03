A Texas man was arrested Monday and charged with his fifth OWI while allegedly speeding on Highway 20 in Hardin County.
According to court records, 33-year-old Edelmiro Perez Jr. of Pharr, Tex. was stopped by a Hardin County Sheriff's deputy at 9:11 p.m. after being clocked at 94 mph in a 65 mph zone in a 2005 Chevy Silverado. He was officially charged with OWI third or subsequent offense, a class D felony punishable by up to five years in jail, but the affidavit states that Perez Jr. has previously been convicted of OWI four times. None of those convictions appear to have taken place in Iowa.
