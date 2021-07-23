A Marshalltown man has received a suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to first-offense aggravated theft in Hardin County District Court this week.
According to court records, 21-year-old Devin Michael Lagrone was originally facing a second-degree robbery charge and 10 years in jail before pleading to the lesser charge - an aggravated misdemeanor.
