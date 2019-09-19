An Ackley man who stole more than $4,000 from an Iowa Falls business over the course of three years has been sentenced to serve seven days in jail and one year of probation after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.
According to court documents, 51-year-old John Charles Simon was originally facing three forgery charges (class D felonies) and an ongoing criminal conduct (class B felony) charge after being accused of making more than 80 unauthorized charges on his employer's company credit card from April 2015 to July 2018.
