A Webster City man was sentenced to five years in prison on April 3 after he pleaded guilty to multiple counts of theft last month.
According to court documents, 28-year-old Samuel Alan Andersen was convicted of two counts of second-degree theft in Hardin County. The plea also included concurrent sentences with forgery charges in Franklin County and possession of ecstasy in a correctional institution in Bremer County.
