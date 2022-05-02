An Iowa Falls man accused of stealing from his employer has agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge according to court documents filed last week.
Nathan Dale Marvin, 32, was originally charged with second-degree theft last November. The affidavit stated that Marvin stole almost $1,700 from the Iowa Falls Hy-Vee store over the course of months. Second-degree theft is a class D felony punishable by up to five years in jail. Marvin has agreed to plead guilty to third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor, which carries a maximum of two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.