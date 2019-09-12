A pile of gravel, mud and debris sits at the base of a hill along River Road. At the top of the hill, a State of Iowa communications tower was built last year. Dozens of trees were removed from the hillside during construction, and contractor Motorola Solutions Inc., has not begun work its officials promised it would do to mitigate erosion that sends debris down the hillside and over River Road during heavy rain events.
The site of a State of Iowa communications tower along River Road in Iowa Falls has been the source of strife for more than a year after the hill was stripped of dozens of mature trees during construction. During heavy rain events, gravel, mud and debris wash down the hill and cover River Road, and then city employees clear the road to make it passable. Minor erosion controls that were put in place by contractor Motorola Solutions Inc., a year ago have washed out and not been replaced.
A May 2018 photo of the River Road hillside shows black plastic fences that were put in place by Motorola Solutions Inc., after the hillside was cleared of trees. Since then, heavy rain events have washed gravel, dirt and those plastic fences down the hill. They have not been replaced.
It was with indignation that the Iowa Falls City Council on Tuesday granted the owner and builders of a communications tower permission to access the site along River Road that they’ve always had permission to access.
The beginnings of the saga around the State of Iowa’s 425-foot communications tower, and the turmoil that has followed its construction go back to the spring of 2017. In April of that year, officials from the Iowa Department of Transportation, Department of Public Safety and from Motorola Solutions Inc., approached the Iowa Falls City Council to request permission to construct a tower that would become part of the Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications System. The Iowa Falls tower would be part of a network of similar towers across the state that would facilitate radio traffic between first responders, road crews and other agencies.
