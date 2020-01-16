No one was injured Wednesday morning - although some commuters may have developed headaches - after a three-vehicle crash shut down Iowa Falls' Washington Avenue Bridge for around 20 minutes.
According to the police report, 42-year-old Ryan Robison's 2019 black Toyota Tacoma was rear-ended while stopped in traffic on the east side of the bridge. The truck was pointed westbound while waiting for another vehicle several cars ahead of him to turn (presumably left).
