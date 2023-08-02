The Eldora city council held a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, but it only featured two points of interest. The first was the approval of the third and final Eldora EMS advisory board member. At the city's last regular council meeting, as part of the process for their new EMS (after joining forces with Ackley), each community needed three representatives for the board.
With that, Eldora's Shawn Davis and Carey Callaway Morton were approved earlier this month, but there was still one vacancy after the city's July 11 session. So during the July 26 special meeting, Eldora approved Anita LaVelle for that third and final EMS advisory board position.
