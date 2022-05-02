This photo, taken after a homecoming ceremony for the Iowa National Guard's Charlie Company of the 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry at the Waterloo Regional Airport, won first place in the Best News Photo category of the Iowa Newspaper Foundation's Better Newspaper Contests on April 28, 2022. It features Wes Swygman, holding his daughter, Mila Swygman as he's welcomed home by his wife Olivia Swygman, of Ankeny.
The Times Citizen newspaper, a publication of Times Citizen Communications in Iowa Falls, received 20 awards for editorial and advertising achievements in the Iowa Newspaper Foundation’s Better Newspaper Contests. The awards were presented during a banquet held in Des Moines on April 28.
The 2022 Iowa Better Newspaper Contests, which drew approximately 2,500 entries, were judged by the Oklahoma Press Association. The entries are submitted in dozens of categories that are judged by class, based on circulation. The Iowa Falls Times Citizen competes in Weekly Class III, which is classified as circulation of 1,551 and above. Twenty Iowa newspapers entered work to be judged in Weekly Class III.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.