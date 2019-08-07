Titus family perseveres after storm destroys home

Patty and Jim Titus hold a copy of the Eldora Herald-Ledger featuring a story about their storm damage as they stand on the low where their former home stood. The house was destroyed when a tree fell on it during the 2009 hail storm in Eldora. It took the couple almost a year to build their new house on the lot next to where the old house stood.
The hail storm that hit Eldora 10 years ago damaged virtually every property in town, but for Jim and Patty Titus the damage caused by a tree that fell directly on top of their home was devastating.
The house was a total loss and the couple was left without a place to call their own for almost a year. The day of the storm itself, Patty and Jim had vastly different experiences. While Jim was fishing in Canada, Patty was home on the north end of Eldora.
