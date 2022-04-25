The Iowa Valley Community College District, which includes Iowa Falls' Ellsworth Community College, recently subscribed to Copyleaks' Plagiarism Detection Tool, which will scan students' work to determine whether it's been plagiarized.
The Iowa Valley Community College District will spend almost $4,000 per year for a tool that can detect whether a student’s work is their own, or has been copied - either wholly or partially - from someone else's work.
Earlier this month, the district’s board of directors approved an agreement with Copyleaks that will give IVCCD employees access to the company's Plagiarism Detection Tool. It will cost the district $500 to set up the software, and $3,882.78 per year to maintain the subscription.
