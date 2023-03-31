On Tuesday, March 21, Hardin County Attorney Darrell G. Meyer announced that Julie Kay Towne, a 44-year-old Conrad resident, had pleaded guilty on March 13 to a third-degree theft charge (an aggravated misdemeanor) from her time as Eldora's Greenbelt Home Care administrator (director).
The criminal charges had been filed after her tenure from 2016 to 2019 when a 2020 audit by the Iowa State Auditor's Office revealed that $4,947 had been misused for personal transactions with the Greenbelt Health Care credit card between 2018 and 2019.
