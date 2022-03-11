One person was taken to the hospital after the tractor he was driving collided with a train.
The Hardin County Sheriff's Office reports that on Tuesday, a John Deere tractor being operated by 56-year-old Timothy C. Anderson was northbound on AA Avenue near the intersection with 140th Street, west of Alden, when it collided with an eastbound Canadian National Railroad train. The train was struck on the side of the front engine.
