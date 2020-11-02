A student who assaulted four staff members at the Iowa Training School for Boys in Eldora in July was given a five-year suspended prison term after he pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court last week.
According to court records, 18-year-old Steven Lee Monson was convicted on one count of willful injury causing bodily injury, a class D felony. Monson was originally charged with four counts of assault on persons in certain occupation, all class D felonies punishable by up to five years in prison.
