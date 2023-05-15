Tree Board considers street trees

A line of stumps is all that remains of Iowa Falls' emerald trees after the Emerald Ash Borer invaded. The Tree Board compiled a list of recommended street trees as replacements during their meeting last week.
The Iowa Falls Tree Board met last Wednesday and reviewed a list of street trees they’d like people in town to plant, replacing the ash trees that have been cut down due to the Emerald Ash Borer.
“We have 13 large trees on our list, and the Iowa State tree list has 34 trees, plus six maples,” board member Jim Herzog said. “I went through most of the trees, and I think most would be a fine addition.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.