A concrete wall panel that supports a road along the Iowa River below the dam in Iowa Falls has been crumbling. A Minneapolis construction company will installa new panel this fall at a cost of $191,300
When all is said and done, it will cost the City of Iowa Falls more than $200,000 to repair 20 feet of a concrete wall along the Iowa River below the hydroelectric dam. It’s a steep price, but small in comparison to the amount it would cost to respond to a wall failure if the fix isn’t made.
The issue of the wall’s failure was brought to the city council’s attention in March. The wall supports a road that runs parallel to the river. It is the city’s responsibility, and so its repair falls to the city. City employees have been keeping an eye on the aging wall for years and noticed that the failure had become more pronounced earlier this year. A camera inserted through a gap in the concrete revealed that the gap is seven to eight feet deep. Yellow caution tape - a warning to pedestrians, who visit the area to fish or watch the day - has been strung through the railing.
