A Voorhies, Iowa, man who stole a truck from a home just outside of Iowa Falls and then used it to steal a trailer in Ellsworth was sentenced to a 10-year suspended prison sentence Monday.
According to court records, a guilty plea to the charges of first-and-third degree theft from 32-year-old Jeffry Allen Geiger was accepted in District Court by Judge Steven J. Oeth. The charges stem from an incident last April when the owner of a 2017 Dodge Ram reported the vehicle stolen when he returned to his home at 16587 KK Ave. The Hamilton County Sheriff's office received a report of a stolen H&H trailer from the driveway of a home located at 1627 Detroit St. in Ellsworth the next day.
