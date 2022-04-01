The Iowa Falls Fire Department, Police Department and Ambulance services were kept busy Tuesday with two separate wrecks. The first, reported at 11:39 a.m. involved a semi driven by Jace Winfrey, 29, of Rockwell, and a pick-up truck Aarron Stahl, 46, of Steamboat Rock. The other was a single-vehicle rollover involving Guillermo Morales Anca, which happened at 1:34 p.m.
Winfrey, driving a 2000 Peterbilt with a grain trailer, was southbound on Highway 65 when Stahl attempted a left turn from the westbound lane off of Cadet Road. Winfrey was not injured, but his semi received approximately $10,000 in damage. Stahl was transported via ambulance to Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls with undisclosed but not serious injuries. His 2019 Dodge Ram received approximately $17,000 damage and was considered a total loss. Stahl was cited for failure to yield upon left turn.
