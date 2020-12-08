Two juvenile boys who escaped from the Iowa Training School for Boys in Eldora Sunday night have been apprehended by police.
Eldora Police Captain Anthony Schrad confirmed that the first boy was apprehended in short order Sunday evening. The second boy remained at-large until he was found in a vacant home in the vicinity of the 900 block of 14th Street in Eldora.
