Two male juveniles were arrested in the early morning hours on Saturday after fleeing Iowa Falls Police and leading them on a westbound chase on Highway 20.
According to a IFPD press release issued Monday morning, a 17-year-old driver and 16-year-old passenger fled police after a traffic stop was conducted around 2:30 a.m. The driver has been charged with eluding, operating without owner's consent and interference with official acts. The passenger was also charged with interference with official acts. Each had active warrants for their arrest on previous charges. The 2005 Cadillac de Ville the pair were in was reported stolen out of Davenport.
