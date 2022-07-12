One way or the other, the Hubbard shortcut sign will be replaced. Whether it's by two signs or just one, the Hubbard Council moved ahead with getting plans for a replacement among other action on the pool, sewer and water main extension.
The Hubbard City Council is nothing if not active. Members basically closed the books on two lengthy projects while hitting full stride on another. Two other projects are also well underway as of Monday’s meeting.
The first to close, for all intent and purpose, was the water main extension to the new J&T Logistics - a truck and trailer repair and motor freight company - site on the west edge of town. The water main was installed in April, with some spots to seed and re-grade. Not all of that has been done, but the Council heard from MSA Professionals engineer Andrew Inhelder that the project is down to a couple punch list items. He said one area still needs some re-grading, and there is still some seeding to be done likely not until fall.
