According to an Iowa Department of Human Services official, two staffers at the Iowa State Training School for Boys in Eldora have tested positive for COVID-19.
The first positive test, which was originally reported by the Des Moines Register, took place on April 16 and was confirmed on April 23. The second positive test was administered and confirmed on April 25. The first employee was last at the school on April 15, while the second employee was last at the school on April 23. Both staffers are scheduled to return to work on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.