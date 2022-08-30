A two-vehicle accident near the intersection of Highway 65 and County Road D65 (south of Hubbard) resulted in a fatality Sunday evening.
According to a report released by the Iowa State Patrol, Madrid resident Joel Jeffress was traveling eastbound in a Volvo station wagon on County Road D65 at approximately 9:21 p.m. when he failed to stop at a stop sign.
