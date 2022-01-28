Scenic City Kiwanis

Some of the charter members of the newly-restarted Scenic City Kiwanis Club are pictured at the group's charter dinner at the Scenic City Boat Club on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. They are (from left) Steve Shane, Wayne Mueller, John Mayes, Sandy Mayes, Dawn England, Sara Walker, Lacinda Knoll and Hollie Babcock.

Two years after the Scenic City Kiwanis dissolved, ending more than 50 years of civic club history, they’re back. And the reborn club - infused with new blood and new ideas - is bringing renewed energy to the Kiwanis International mission of helping children.

Some Scenic City Kiwanis Charter Members pictured in 1976 (from left) included George Hill, Gib Kaus, Martin Krueger, Louis Smith, Keith Schwebke, Martin Lauterbach, Carl Lettow and Lester Kaufman.

The local Kiwanis club announced in September 2019 that it was closing the book on its activities. Membership, which in the 1970s and 1980s filled banquet rooms and spawned a second local club, had dwindled to 17, with only a few people attending the weekly noon meetings.

Scenic City Kiwanis Officers

Officers of the resurrected Scenic City Kiwanis Club are pictured at the group's charter dinner at the Scenic City Boat Club. They are (from left) Nebraska Iowa Kiwanis District Incoming Governor Lynda Henningsen, Scenic City Kiwanis President John Mayes, President Elect Wayne Mueller, Treasurer Dawn England and Secretary Sandy Mayes. 

