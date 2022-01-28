Some of the charter members of the newly-restarted Scenic City Kiwanis Club are pictured at the group's charter dinner at the Scenic City Boat Club on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. They are (from left) Steve Shane, Wayne Mueller, John Mayes, Sandy Mayes, Dawn England, Sara Walker, Lacinda Knoll and Hollie Babcock.
Officers of the resurrected Scenic City Kiwanis Club are pictured at the group's charter dinner at the Scenic City Boat Club. They are (from left) Nebraska Iowa Kiwanis District Incoming Governor Lynda Henningsen, Scenic City Kiwanis President John Mayes, President Elect Wayne Mueller, Treasurer Dawn England and Secretary Sandy Mayes.
Two years after the Scenic City Kiwanis dissolved, ending more than 50 years of civic club history, they’re back. And the reborn club - infused with new blood and new ideas - is bringing renewed energy to the Kiwanis International mission of helping children.
