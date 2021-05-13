A Union man was arrested on a valid warrant on Wednesday after allegedly assaulting his father before stealing his cell phone and van.
According to court records, 33-year-old Justin Franklin Steelman has been charged with first-degree robbery (class B felony), second-degree theft (class D felony) and fourth-degree theft (aggravated misdemeanor). The affidavits state that the charges stem from a March 29 incident at Steelman's address near Union.
