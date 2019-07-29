A Union man was arrested on an outstanding warrant Friday after he allegedly threatened two men with a hand gun on July 14.
According to court documents, 33-year-old Jon Thomas Robinson has been charged with two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The affidavit states that at approximately 6:40 p.m. Robinson and another man drove past a residence at 2114 15th Ave. in Eldora when a verbal argument broke out between the two men in the car and two men at the residence.
