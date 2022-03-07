A Union man was arrested on Friday and charged with felony domestic abuse and first-degree harassment - an aggravated misdemeanor.
According to court records, 31-year-old Justin Franklin Steelman is facing up to seven years in prison after his most recent arrest. He is still facing felony robbery and theft charges stemming from an arrest in March of 2021. In that case, Steelman is accused of striking his father in the head and hitting him in the knee with a stick before stealing the keys to a 2006 Chevrolet Uplander van and a cell phone out of his father's pocket. Steelman then allegedly left the premises in the van without permission.
