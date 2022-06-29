Justin Steelman

A Union man facing up to 24 years in prison for burglary, willful injury, operating without owner's consent and domestic abuse assault charges received a deferred judgement on all counts in Hardin County District Court earlier this month. 

According to court records, 35-year-old Justin Franklin Steelman was ordered to remain in custody until a bed opens up at an unnamed residential facility at which he will be required to complete a rehabilitation program. 

