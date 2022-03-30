Marcia Uthe recently moved to a spot in That Hair Place in Iowa Falls. She is already welcoming longtime clients like Craig Bell, and is expecting others to follow her there like they have since she started in the business 32 years ago.
Seeking more from her chosen profession, Marcia Uthe has taken her shears and combs to a new location. The Iowa Falls hairstylist will now be operating at her own station within That Hair Place at 323 Main St. in Iowa Falls.
While she has a lengthy career in cutting hair, including some 20 years in her own shop, she most recently practiced at Corey’s Haircuts in Iowa Falls. Many of the clients from her own shop followed her to a chain in Waterloo and back to Iowa Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.