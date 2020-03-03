Rock Run Elementary School fourth-graders participated in an activity Monday as part of the Pat Clark Art Collecting Visiting Artist program. Des Moines-based artist Safiya Lee-Evans challenged the students to create a passport stamp of Iowa or some other place that means something to them.
Safiya Lee-Evans' paintings are inspired by her travels. A selection of her pieces, which are available for purchase, are hanging in the Pat Clark Art Collection gallery in the Carnegie-Ellsworth Building in Iowa Falls.
Safiya Lee-Evans finds inspiration for her art everywhere she goes. Her paintings feature Australia's Uluru, South Dakota's Badlands and Colorado's Pike's Peak, each rendered in vivid colors that jump off the canvas.
This week Lee-Evans is bringing her art - and her passion for travel - to Hardin County as the Pat Clark Art Collection's visiting artist. Beginning Monday and lasting through Friday, Lee-Evans will visit art classrooms throughout the county to speak with students of all ages about art, travel and how accessible both can be.
