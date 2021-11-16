George Von Mock has been named the Chief Executive Officer/Administrator of Hansen Family Hospital (HFH) in Iowa Falls by the hospital’s Board of Trustees. Von Mock, who has been serving as the hospital's interim CEO since Doug Morse resigned in July, will officially begin his new duties on Nov. 29.
Von Mock comes to HFH with more than 20 years of health care leadership experience. Before being named interim CEO, he was Hansen Family Hospital's Chief Financial Officer for two years. Before coming to Hansen Family Hospital he had served as Director of Finance for MercyOne Sioux City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.